You can share God’s love globally without even leaving the comforts of home by building an Operation Christmas Child shoebox online.

“…. We go to the out-of-bound places – the ends of the earth,” expresses Edward Graham, vice president of operations, Samaritan’s Purse.

“There’s no greater need and no greater time for us to go out and serve boldly in the name of Jesus Christ. And we do it through Operation Christmas Child.”

Shoebox gifts built online go to children in some of the hardest-to-reach places—whether deep jungles, city slums, steep mountainsides or one of 1,000 remote Pacific islands.

Many of these areas are resistant to the Gospel, for cultural or religious reasons, and are home to numerous unreached people groups, some of whom have never heard the Name of Jesus Christ.

When you Build a Shoebox Online, it provides churches in remote regions a creative way to share the Good News in a culturally sensitive manner.

Online boxes are carefully prepared, abiding by strict customs regulations to safeguard those who will deliver the gifts, as well as the boys and girls who receive them.

With a few clicks or swipes, you can build a shoebox online by choosing from a list of gift items and adding a personal note of encouragement and your photo.

Shoeboxes can be built for boys and girls in three age groups (2-4, 5-9 and 10-14), and share essential gifts like school supplies and personal hygiene items as well as fun toys.

Operation Christmas Child will pack your shoebox for a suggested donation of $25, which will help ensure the ministry has a continued presence in hard-to-reach places.

Online packers also have the option to add the ministry’s discipleship workbook – The Greatest Journey – for an additional $6 donation.

To pack a shoebox online, please visit: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/.

As the world’s largest Christmas project, Operation Christmas Child collected more than 10.5 million shoebox gifts in 2021 with more than 9.1 million coming from the United States.

Since 1993, the ministry has collected and delivered more than 198 million shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect 11 million shoebox gifts – globally – in 2022, including 9.4 million in the United States, and its 200 millionth shoebox gift.

Many children who receive shoebox gifts also enroll in Operation Christmas Child’s 12-lesson discipleship program, The Greatest Journey.

Children learn from trained, local volunteers what it means to follow Jesus Christ, as well as to share their faith with friends and family.

Since 2009, more than 30.9 million children who have received a shoebox gift have participated in The Greatest Journey. Every child who graduates is given a New Testament in their own language.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.

Samaritan’s Purse currently works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.