UGI encourages eligible natural gas and electric customers to apply for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funds to help cover the cost of heating their home this winter. Applications will be accepted by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services beginning Nov. 1.

In addition, UGI offers a number of company-sponsored customer assistance programs designed to assist customers who are having difficulty paying their energy bill.

“UGI realizes the pandemic created hardships for many families,” Daniel Adamo, UGI vice president of customer relations, said. “We encourage any customer who is having difficulty paying their energy bill to contact us and discuss their individual circumstances.”

LIHEAP grants help customers with limited or fixed incomes pay their heating bills, repair or replace a heater, avoid utility service shut off, and assist in restoring a terminated service. LIHEAP grants do not need to be repaid. Customers interested in applying for LIHEAP should contact UGI. Company representatives will provide customers with information on the application process and eligibility requirements and can also provide assistance in completing and submitting the required forms.

During the last LIHEAP season, more than 49,000 qualifying UGI natural gas and electric customers received LIHEAP grants totaling more than $20.9 million.

LIHEAP funds are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis to qualifying customers. UGI urges customers to submit a LIHEAP application as soon as possible. For more information on LIHEAP, customers can call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM (1-800-844-9276) or visit www.ugi.com.

To qualify for LIHEAP funds, a customer must provide the following:

· Proof of income;

· Recent heating bill;

· Name, birth date and Social Security number for each person in the household.

The accompanying chart lists income eligibility for LIHEAP through January 31, 2023.

Also, federal COVID-19 relief dollars remain available for individuals who struggled to pay their utility bills as a result of the pandemic. Residents should contact their county assistance offices for information on programs such as the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Funding may be limited or closed in certain counties.

In addition to providing LIHEAP information and application support, UGI offers a number of additional assistance programs:

UGI’s Customer Assistance Program (CAP) offers qualifying income-eligible customers a more manageable monthly energy bill. UGI provides CAP participants with a monthly payment amount based on gross income, household size and energy usage. When CAP bills are paid on or before the bill due date, the difference between the amount billed and the actual amount used may be forgiven

The Low Income Usage Reduction Program, or Weatherization, offers free installation of energy conservation measures to low-income households to help make energy bills more affordable. Possible energy saving measures include ceiling insulation; floor, duct and hot water pipe insulation; caulking and weather-stripping, gas heater repairs and water flow restrictors.

The Operation Share Energy Fund provides energy assistance grants to qualifying customers who experience difficulty paying their heating bills. This community-based program is funded by a corporate donation by UGI as well as voluntary donations from UGI employees, UGI customers and concerned citizens. UGI works with over 25 community agencies to administer Operation Share funds.

C.A.R.E.S. (Customer Assistance and Referral Evaluation Service) can provide referrals to other helpful programs in the community. These programs can include LIHEAP, budget counseling, and State Weatherization or Office of Aging programs.

UGI also can assist eligible customers by setting up a Payment Plan. If a customer’s bill is higher than expected and there is difficulty paying the entire amount, UGI can set up a Payment Plan to help spread the payments over a set period of time.

UGI also offers several programs to assist customers in conveniently managing their bill payments. Under the Budget Billing Plan, UGI will estimate your annual energy usage and spread out that amount evenly over the budget billing period to calculate the monthly amount a customer pays. UGI reviews each customer’s Budget Billing Plan every three months to determine actual energy usage and make any necessary adjustments to monthly payments. This is a good option for customers who want predictability in their bills. This service is free of charge, and any active UGI customer who is current on their bill is eligible for Budget Billing.

UGI encourages customers who may qualify for any of these programs to contact the company. UGI is committed to assisting customers who need their energy service restored or are working to avoid termination of service whenever possible.

UGI Utilities’ headquarters is located in Denver, Pennsylvania. The utility serves more than 730,000 natural gas and electric customers in 45 counties in Pennsylvania and one county in Maryland. Additional information about UGI is available at www.ugi.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ugiutilities or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ugi_utilities