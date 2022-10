Wade M. Dixon, age 75, of Sabula, PA, died at his home. Born on July 28, 1947 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Clifford and Jennie (Smith) Dixon. Wade was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. On July 27, 2002 he married Mary Ann (Hockman) Dixon. She preceded him […]

