Robert (Bob) F. Gill, 78, of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26th at Forbes Hospital after a long illness with progressive supranuclear palsy. He was born Jan. 11, 1944 in New Brighton, PA, son of the late Raymond Craver Gill and Mary Louise McClafferty. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Gill (Koch), 3 sons […]

