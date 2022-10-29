GLENDALE-Entering the season finale having lost four straight, the Curwensville Golden Tide wanted to finish the year on a strong note. But, the opposing Glendale Vikings were no easy team to beat, especially with a running back like Zeke Dubler to try and contain. But, Curwensville’s quarterback, Danny McGarry, certainly made his own statement for how talented he was.

McGarry would ultimately play his final high school football game on Friday night, a night where he put up a combined 363 yards and three touchdowns. But, it was not his night, as the Vikings handed the Tide a 49-23 loss courtesy of the legs of Dubler.

Dubler would have a night, carrying the ball for 319 yards on 24 carries, averaging just over 12 yards per carry. It was enough to have him eclipse the 1500-yard mark on the year, setting a new school record in the process.

He would score five times on the night, with runs of 37, 5, 15, 60 and 53 yards.

By contrast, McGarry didn’t do himself poorly in his senior season with the Tide. The Curwensville quarterback threw for 219 yards, going 17-for-33 on the night, while rushing for a team-high 144 yards.

The star quarterback finished the season with over 2000 yards passing, and another 1000 yards rushing.

Curwensville’s season started out promising, as back-to-back wins started the year to put Curwensville 2-0 to start the year. But, the Tide would lose seven of their last eight, including the last five in a row, to finish the 2022 campaign at 3-7.

Glendale finishes their regular season at 5-5, and will move into the District 6 playoffs thanks to Bald Eagle’s 19-0 victory over Purchase Line.