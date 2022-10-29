Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Cream Croissants – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. Enjoy this recipe with a cup of tea! Ingredients 6 croissants 1/2 cup seedless raspberry jam Whipped topping 1-1/4 cups fresh raspberries Confectioners’ sugar Directions -Cut the croissants in half horizontally; spread cut halves with jam. -Spread whipped cream over bottom halves; top with raspberries. […]

