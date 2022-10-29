CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday addressed various items of business.
More specifically, the commissioners:
- reminded that the Commissioner and Salary Board meeting of Nov. 8 (Election Day) will be held on Nov. 1.
- announced receipt of a $250 donation to the Victim Witness office from the Clearfield Eagles.
- approved the appointment of Martin Tate to the Clearfield County Library Board.
- approved a confidentiality agreement with the DuBois Area School District.
- approved an agreement with McGarvey’s Janitorial Service
- approved a lease agreement with Great America Financial Services for a pressure sealer.
- approved a copier lease agreement with Advanced Office Systems.
- approved an agreement with Seven Mountains Media for advertising of Foster Parent Programs.
- proclaimed November as National Adoption Month.
- approved four new hires and three employee separations/retirements.
- approved the minutes of the Oct. 11 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.