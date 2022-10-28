CLEARFIELD – A Valier woman must register under Megan’s Law for having sexual contact with a 17-year-old male.

Dawn Marie Jobe, 40, pleaded guilty to felony corruption of minors during sentencing court Tuesday in connection with incidents in March.

Judge Paul E. Cherry sentenced her to serve 90 days to one year in the county jail with three years probation. She must complete sex offender counseling and is to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, staff at a local private school in DuBois noticed “unacceptable closeness” between the victim and Jobe, who was a classroom aide.

When the victim and his parents were questioned, the teen admitted he and Jobe had been communicating through SnapChat and had been hanging out after school hours.

He stated that they would drive around DuBois and on the back roads between DuBois and Punxsutawney. During three of these trips, she performed a sex act on him and once they had intercourse while parked on secluded roads.

Messages between the two were obtained and these confirmed what the student reported. At one point, she asked him to delete all the photos and messages they had exchanged.

The criminal complaint says they had more than 200 phone calls between them.