DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare is pleased to announce that Trina L. Abla, DO, MBA, joined its medical staff as the new chief medical officer (CMO).

She is assuming this role as Dr. Russell E. Cameron, the former CMO, transitions into semi-retirement and limits his duties within the health system.

Abla is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians. She joins Penn Highlands Healthcare with 14 years of progressive leadership experience.

Abla held two chief medical officer positions with Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic — at Mercy Catholic Medical Center, in Philadelphia and Darby, Pa., and most recently at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa.

In these roles, Abla transformed and consolidated services to ensure community access to care; outlined and implemented paths for quality assurance; expanded telemedicine and graduate medical education; created new delivery of care models; developed strategic partnerships with providers, medical schools and government agencies; and fostered an environment of mutual respect and collaboration among the staff and community physicians.

Prior to joining Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, Abla was employed by Penn State Health Saint Joseph Medical Center, in Reading, Pa., where her career advanced from serving as a hospitalist to chief quality officer and associate chief medical officer.

Abla began her medical career as a family physician for Genesis Primary Care in Sinking Spring, Pa.

Abla earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from Juniata College in Huntingdon; a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia; and a Master of Business Administration from St. Joseph’s University, Haub School of Business in Philadelphia. She completed her internship and residency at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Reading.

Abla has conducted independent research, had works published in medical journals and served as a presenter at multiple conferences.

She is a member of medical boards and advisory councils and participates in community and humanitarian initiatives.