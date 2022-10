Lois Laryne (Long) Orris, age 88, of Brookville, PA, died peacefully at her home on October 26, 2022, with her daughter, Valerie by her side. She was born on January 26, 1934, to the late Orville and Ruth (Gillen) Long in Richland Twp., PA. She graduated from the Ferndale High School in Ferndale, PA. She received a degree in Child […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/lois-laryne-long-orris/