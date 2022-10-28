Clearfield—Advance ticket sales for the Men Who Cook Event is Friday at 8:00 p.m. Advance tickets are $20. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25.

The event is being held Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Clearfield Fairgrounds, Expo 1 to benefit local boy scouts.

This year’s group of men will dazzle attendees with their cooking skills and these specialties:

Sheriff’s Churner’s Smokin’ Beef Brisket, French Onion Potatoes, Italian Wedding Soup, Kenny’s Famous Chili, Cheesiest Mac n’ Cheese, Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders with a side of Chili, Chicken BBQ, Pork Carnitas, Asiago Chicken Pasta, Bison Chili, Chicken Bacon Potatoes, Beer Cheese Pretzels, Whiskey Pretzels, and array of desserts including S’mores with a Twist.

The BYOB event begins at 5:00 pm with all of our men offering tastings of their specialties. Attendees vote for their favorite dishes via tips to decide the winners.

There will also be a basket raffle.

Advance tickets are just $20 per person and can be purchased from any Boy Scout; at Visit Clearfield County, the After Dark or online here. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25.