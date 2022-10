Georgia Romaine Daniels (Challingsworth), 84, passed away on October 22, 2022. Georgia grew up in Pennsylvania, moving to Washington DC for college. There she met the love of her life, Leo. Together they had two daughters, and raised them in Omaha. She was a natural caretaker, doing so without complaint. Some of Georgia’s last words were, “let’s rock and roll” […]

