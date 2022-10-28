BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 23-year-old Brookville man is facing over 250 counts of child pornography.

According to court documents, Pennsylvania State Police Crime Unit filed the following criminal charges against 23-year-old Isaiah Zachary Isaac, of Brookville, on Wednesday, October 26:

– Child Pornography, Felony 2 (238 counts)

– Dissemination of Photos/Films of Child Sex Acts, Felony 2 (15 counts)

– Child Pornography, Felony 3 (three counts)

– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3

The charges are the result of an investigation that began on December 30, 2021, following a CyberTip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to a criminal complaint, a search warrant was served at a residence located on West Main Street in Brookville, Jefferson County, on September 9, 2022, where numerous items were seized including a USB drive and an iPhone located in Isaac‘s bedroom. The USB drive was found to contain child pornography.

The complaint states that Isaiah Isaac was later interviewed, and he indicated that he was the person who was viewing and trading child pornography on Kik, a mobile messaging application.

Isaac provided both of his smartphones, and it was discovered that both phones were associated with the Kik accounts transmitting child pornography. Through a review of the seized devices, additional videos of child pornography involving nudity and indecent contact were found, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, in total, there were 216 videos and images of child pornography involving indecent contact, 25 videos and images of child pornography involving nudity controlled by Isaac, and 15 videos of child pornography involving indecent contact transmitted to Kik by Isaac.

Isaac was arraigned at 10:36 a.m. on October 26 in front of Magisterial District Gregory M. Bazylak.

He is free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 1 at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the crimes.