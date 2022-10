Cathy Elaine Haas, 79, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She was born on October 15, 1943, to the late Robert Henry and Ruth Helen (Kurtz) Brewer in Brackenridge, PA. Cathy graduated from Har-Brack High School with the class of 1961. She went on to attend Clarion University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English […]

