CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man is facing charges for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

Jonathan T. Maines, 23, is charged with rape of child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors, all felonies.

According to the affidavit, the investigation began on March 1 when Clearfield Borough police received a report that Maines had sex with the girl about three weeks earlier.

On March 18, the girl was interviewed at the police station. Sometime Jan. 5-10, she said she was at Maines’ residence when he kissed her, removed her clothing and raped her.

As she detailed the incident, she became very emotional, stating at the time she was “in shock” and “didn’t know what was going on.”

The girl said she asked Maines to stop multiple times, and eventually managed to push him away. She ceased contact with Maines following the incident.

Police obtained a screenshot of a social media conversation, which confirmed Maines was reportedly aware of the girl’s age and thought she was attractive.

Maines waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to county court. He’s being held without bail due to being a “flight risk” and the case involving a minor victim.