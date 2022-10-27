CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Regional Police Commission held both a regular meeting and a town hall at Lock Haven University Clearfield campus’ Founder’s Hall on Wednesday night.

During the regular meeting, the members discussed waiting on the solicitors who are supposed to be reviewing the articles of agreement and by-laws.

However, no one has heard anything from them for about two months and little can be done until they are returned to the commission.

Chairman Steve Livergood said he has tried calling and also sending e-mails but hasn’t received a response.

Later in the meeting, Clearfield Borough Councilwoman Stephanie Tarbay text-messaged one of the solicitors who responded and said that there are issues with one of the documents “being a mess,” but no further information was given.

The commission members agreed to contact the solicitors and set a date for a sit-down meeting between them and the commission members to sort out what the delay is.

Clearfield Borough Police Chief Vincent McGinnis, who will be the chief of the new department, said that interviews were conducted and the four sergeants for the department were chosen.

The structure of the department will have a chief, assistant chief, four sergeants, two school resource officers and 16 patrol officers as well as a detective and secretary.

The sergeants will be Nate Curry, Daniel Podliski, Jonathan Walker and Craig Kanour. During the town hall, it was explained that the detective position will be determined once the new department is organized and running.

Also, some people who had served as part-time officers in the past and moved on to full-time positions in other departments have reached out and expressed interest in returning to the area and working for the regional department.

Sgt. Julie Curry of Lawrence Township, who will serve as assistant chief, added that she and McGinnis are planning to visit Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s police academy and try to recruit new officers from there.

During the town hall meeting, Lawrence Township Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner gave an overview of the history of the regional police commission and where they are now.

He explained that the new department will be based in the Lawrence Township Municipal Building, which was purchased with the idea of expansion in mind.

The area of Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township will be divided into four zones and the sergeants will be in command of four shifts of officers, each officer assigned to a different zone. He said it will result in more coverage than they have now.

McGinnis added that the officers will also have the time for much-needed training and start working on specialization, and they will have an easier time taking time off for vacation or sick days.

When asked why they chose to locate at the township building instead of in town, Ruffner explained that one reason was cost, since the building was ready for additional staff and vehicles, and is positioned if they consolidate with other departments.

Furthermore, the borough police have outgrown their station, there is not adequate room for personal vehicles now and they cannot add onto their force due to lack of office space as well as parking space. Currently the borough has four patrol vehicles while the township has six.

When it comes to cost, the commission is currently working with the numbers from the budgets they have now, but they expect considerable savings when they are able to eliminate duplication of services.

The department will also be able to apply for grants, such as one they will be receiving to purchase body cameras, and there will be more grants available.

Ruffner said the state Department of Community & Economic Development has told them other regionalized departments have seen exponential savings and improved service.

“With what we are going to save, we will be able to afford four additional officers,” Supervisor Randy Powell remarked.

“Both departments are great,” Livergood added. “We’re just going to go to the next level and be the best in Pennsylvania.”

Next steps are to get the articles of agreement and the by-laws sorted out and approved, and then merge the union contracts and work on the pension plans as well.

The commission meets the second and fourth Wednesday’s at 5 p.m. at the township building and the meetings are open to the public.