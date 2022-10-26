Are you trying to take your cornhole game to the next level? If so, use these helpful tips to start a legendary cornhole team of your very own.

Cornhole isn’t just a fun backyard game. The activity has blown up into a competitive sport around the nation. From college campuses to neighborhood leagues, cornhole has become an exciting pastime for people who want a new way to engage in sports.

Taking your cornhole experience to the next level requires some work. You’ll need to assemble a group of players before your join a professional league. Start a legendary cornhole team with these helpful tips.

Come Up With an Epic Name

Every cornhole team needs an epic name to call themselves. You need a recognizable title that will stick in people’s heads. Consider incorporating your town or neighborhood into your name with alliteration or funny pun.

Once you’ve come up with a name, start a social media page to document your progress. Facebook and Instagram are great places for teammates to gather and discuss game plans.

Gather the Right Equipment

The next step in starting a legendary cornhole team is gathering the right equipment. The gear you choose can make or break your success. You should purchase ACL cornhole bagsthat meet the American Cornhole League size and weight requirements.

In addition to bags, you’ll need sturdy boards to play your game. Professional cornhole boards are tournament ready, but you could DIY a set with strong materials. Other helpful accessories include gloves and pitch pads.

Secure a Cornhole Venue

Next, you’ll need to secure a venue to hold your games. Competitive cornhole isn’t like your average backyard pastime; you need more space to fit multiple teams and spectators.

You’ll need an indoor area with plenty of height. Convention centers, hotel ballrooms and recreational buildings usually have the right dimensions. You could also scout unconventional venues like bars and bowling alleys to host your events.

Promote Your Games to the Community

Finally, you need fans to watch your games and donate money to your team. This is where you can use your team’s social media accounts to your advantage. Create events online and share them across popular platforms.

Word of mouth is a powerful marketing tool that many people forget about. Don’t be afraid to talk about your games with other people! Encourage potential spectators to attend by holding raffles and other fun events during your tournament.

Don’t forget about crowdfunding. You’ll need money to accomplish all of these team-building stages. Once you’ve organized your cornhole team, you’re ready to take this backyard game-turned-sport by storm.