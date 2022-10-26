CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners will soon be wrapping up its broadband internet study with Mission Critical Partners LLC.

The study will determine the level of broadband service county-wide, and develop a roadmap for ensuring that areas currently unserved or underserved have access to affordable and reliable high-speed broadband, Commissioner Dave Glass said Tuesday.

“The commissioners recognize that access to high-speed broadband services is critical for education, economic development, healthcare and many other facets of life today and want to ensure that all county residents and businesses have adequate broadband services,” stated a press release previously provided by Mission Critical.

“To accomplish this, staff from Mission Critical Partners are reaching out to county stakeholders, including school districts, healthcare providers, businesses, residents and others to gather information about the current state of broadband services across the county to identify those areas most in need of improved service.”

An online survey has been developed, which can be accessed via the county’s Web site at: https://clearfieldco.org.

All permanent residents, seasonal residents, business operators, educational institutions, healthcare providers and any other stakeholders are encouraged to access and complete the survey before it wraps up in the next month or so, Glass said.

The survey will only take about 10-15 minutes to complete, so Mission Critical is able to have the most accurate information possible for this planning effort.

Questions or concerns about the survey can be directed to Scott Neal of Mission Critical Partners at scottneal@missioncriticalpartners.com or 814-325-9246.

Here is the survey link, which is still live: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdx6d18aCY85DORVPQIsGmpAJC5qRR0BqU6f_LEnhAFhiosTQ/viewform?usp=pp_url.

Glass asked residents to please be patient, as it will take at least a couple of years for the county to bring its broadband internet project to completion.

Also, on Tuesday, the commissioners approved the county’s 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application as prepared by Lisa Kovalick, Redevelopment Authority director.

The county received $257,441 for 2022, and of that, $145,578 will help Westover Municipal Authority overcome a funding gap to make water improvements.

Additionally, $67,524 will help with spot blight elimination in Coalport Borough while the remaining $46,399 will be set aside for program administration.

The county will handle administration of CDBG funds on behalf of Clearfield Borough as well as both Lawrence and Woodward Townships.

The borough received $116,360 with $95,416 being utilized for its Orr’s Run culvert and stormwater improvements occurring in the West Side area.

Lawrence Township received $133,479, and of that, $109,453 will be utilized for storm/sewer and street improvements on Bowmans Hill Road in the Kerr area.

Woodward Township received $96,047, and of that, $78,759 will assist with the cleanup and demolition of vacant, blight properties. In turn the properties will be sold for development purposes.