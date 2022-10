Susan “Sue” Gayle (Fuller) McLaughlin, age 66, formerly of Brookville, PA, passed away Sunday, October 16th, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, FL. She was a graduate of DuBois High School (1974). Sue received her B.S. in Psychology (1987) and her M.S. in Counseling (1989) from the State University of New York Plattsburgh. Susan was a National Board-Certified Counselor […]

