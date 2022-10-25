HOUTZDALE – State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale Superintendent Scott Klinefelter has reported the death of inmate Michael Shaffer.

Klinefelter said Shaffer, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 4:01 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Emergency personnel were notified and CPR was administered until EMS arrived. Shaffer was pronounced dead at 4:33 p.m.

In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police at Clearfield will conduct an investigation.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Clearfield County Coroner’s Office.

Shaffer was serving 2-to 5-year sentence for DUI Alcohol-Highest Impairment on a Jefferson County conviction. He had been at SCI Houtzdale since Oct. 11.

Facility staff has notified the inmate’s next-of-kin.