By Anthony Hennen | The Center Square

(The Center Square) – A quick meeting of the Senate Transportation Committee again approved the nomination of Pasquale Deon to be Pennsylvania Turnpike commissioner on Monday.

The action took about five minutes and included praise from both Republican and Democrat representation on the committee. No lawmakers mentioned a recent report from the auditor general on the Pennsylvania Turnpike about “growing financial issues.”

The turnpike, at $13.2 billion, carries more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania.

While Deon’s testimony noted toll increases will continue, he made no mention of how long toll increases should be expected. The audit reported that toll increases would continue through 2050.

Deon has been praised in the past for leading the financial turnaround of SEPTA and being an influential figure for ensuring strong funding for the Philadelphia-area transit agency from the General Assembly.

Deon has served on the Turnpike Commission since 2002 and has been renominated by all four governors since that time. He has also been chairman of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority for 23 years, serving on SEPTA’s board since 1995.

“It is easy to work with you and I look forward to advancing the interests of the Transportation Committee,” said Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Clearfield and committee chairman. “I know how involved you are with the Turnpike Commission; we appreciate your work.”

“Much work remains to be done and with your approval, I look forward to continuing making our Turnpike the finest, safest and most valued roadway in the nation,” Deon wrote in his submitted testimony.

“I’d like to echo the chairman’s comments; you’ve been a longtime supporter of the Turnpike and making sure our policies run smoothly and efficiently,” said Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton and minority chairman of the committee.

In his testimony, Deon emphasized efforts to collect tolls by suspending registrations for nonpaying motorists and working with the district attorney to prosecute drivers who owe large sums.

“We are not done and I commit to you that I will ensure that we continue to maintain the trust of those who do pay their tolls by pursuing those who do not,” Deon said. He also noted toll increases “will continue as the Commission works to pay down the massive debt accumulated for this purpose” of maintaining roadways.