State police at Clearfield
- State police reported two juveniles were cited for damaging property Oct. 20 at the Grampian Park. Damage totaled $300.
- State police reported a drug violation occurred Oct. 22 on Mini Street in Cooper Township. During a welfare check, a 35-year-old Grassflat man was allegedly in possession of a small amount of drugs and paraphernalia. He was taken into custody on previous warrants.
Lawrence Township
- Oct. 22, police received a report of criminal mischief at Hidden Valley Speedway. During the incident, someone allegedly put glue inside of key holes of several padlocks on the property. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
- Police responded to a reported domestic Oct. 22 on Montgomery Run Road. During the incident, a couple had a verbal argument, which allegedly became physical. Charges are pending against both individuals.