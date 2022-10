Frances I. (Buterbaugh) Pinizzotto, 69, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home on October 22, 2022 while listening to her favorite band, Journey, surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 1, 1953, in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of Elmer A. Buterbaugh and Frances E. (Ott) Buterbaugh. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother James A. Buterbaugh, […]

