Darrell Lee Haag, age 88, of DuBois, PA, formerly of Sykesville, PA, died peacefully, Saturday, October 22, 2022 at his home. Born on January 16, 1934, in Troutville, PA, he was the son of the late Herbert L. and Catholeen V. (Bonnett) Haag. Darrell was a 1953 graduate of Sykesville Henderson High School. He was a veteran the United States […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/darrell-lee-haag/