CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area Schools will soon have a full complement of teachers, reported Superintendent Terry Struble at Monday’s school board meeting.

Last week, the board approved hiring Lisa Nelen as secondary special education teacher and Sara Stuart as elementary special education teacher.

Their start date is to be determined based upon completion of paperwork and release from their current districts, according to a previous article.

Monday the board filled its last open teacher position when it approved the hiring of Troy Danver as the secondary technology teacher.

Danver’s start date is pending completion of paperwork and release from the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center where he’s currently the Masonry & Building Construction instructor.

Danver has been the CCCTC masonry instructor since 2017, and is a graduate of the CCCTC as well as Clarion University where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in secondary education.

“Once our two special ed and tech teacher are in place here, we’ll have a full complement of teachers for the first time in a while,” Struble said.

“Our cafeteria [staff] is almost where it needs to be, and our personal care assistants, our one-on-ones – that are full-time – are almost at a full 100 percent, as well.”

Two people joined the cafeteria staff this past month with a third person hired pending clearances, according to Food Services Director Jeff Kavelak.

Also, there’s a new substitute available, Kavelak said, and “so staffing levels are doing much better and things are looking pretty good.”