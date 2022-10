Christina L. “Tina” Iddings, age 51, of Broad Street Brockway, PA, died on Thursday October 20, 2022 at her residence. Born on January 10, 1971 in Brockway, PA; she was the daughter of the late Mario Corradi and Yolanda Gusmerotti Corradi who survives. She was married to Richard “Richie” Iddings on November 6, 2010. Tina was a homemaker and the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/christina-l-tina-iddings/