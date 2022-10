Bernice L. Buzard, 94, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday evening, October 20, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born on July 18, 1928, in Rimer Hill, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Bessie (Burford) Clouse. She was married on March 24, 1947, to Ralph W. Buzard and he preceded her in death on February 14, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/bernice-l-buzard/