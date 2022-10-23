CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Oct. 24 -28, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Repairs:

? State Route: 1006 (Goshen)

Brushing:

? Interstate 80: (Mile Marker 99-106 East and Westbound)

? State Route: 1011 (Rolling Stone)

? State Route: 1018 (Pottersdale)

? State Route: 2007 (Ashland)

Crack Seal:

? State Route: 0322 (Rockton Mountain)

Ditching:

? State Route: 0322 (Golden Rod)

? State Route: 1001 (Hyde)

? State Route: 1004 (Clearfield)

? State Route: 1009 (Deer Creek)

Drainage Improvements:

? State Route: 0053 (Coalport to Houtzdale)

? State Route: 3005 (St. Lawrence Road)

Maintaining:

? State Route: 0322 (Rockton to Clearfield)

Patching:

? State Route: 0153 (Park Avenue)

? State Route: 0879 (Clearfield near Swishers)

? State Route: 0879 (Lick Run)

Pipe Replacement:

? State Route: 0879 (Karthaus)

? State Route: 1002 (Hyde)

? State Route: 3015 (Naulton Road)

Shoulder Stabilization:

? State Route: 1011 (Rolling Stone)

? State Route: 1018 (Pottersdale)

Side Dozing:

? Various Routes in Luthersburg

Sign Upgrades:

? Various Routes throughout County

