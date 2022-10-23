DUBOIS – New Story will be hosting its fourth annual Trunk-or-Treat for the community at its school, located at 460 Jeffers St., in DuBois.

Please feel free to come support the local community in creating a safe environment for families to enjoy the Halloween holiday on Friday, Oct. 28.

Businesses and individuals are welcome to come free of charge to set up a tent/vehicle within the parking lot.

Setup will take place from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. in the parking lot with the trunk-or-treat beginning at 5 p.m. and running until 7 p.m.

Please let school staff know if you are interested in giving back to the community as part of the event.