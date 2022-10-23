CLEARFIELD – Burns & Burns Insurance is proud to congratulate its very own Missy Brady on passing the PA Property & Casualty Insurance License exam on Friday, Oct. 14.

Brady is a customer service representative at the Clearfield branch. She studied hard to pass this exam so she may further her knowledge of the insurance industry.

“She is a great asset to the Burns & Burns team,” states a company-issued press release. Burns & Burns is a fourth-generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across northwestern Pennsylvania.

These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta and Warren. The full-service, Trusted Choice agency celebrated its 80th anniversary in business in 2019.

Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, benefits, events, weddings and more.

With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns encourages people to visit their Facebook page or Web site for more information or a free quote.