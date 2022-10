Colleen Marie Schott, 66, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born in Punxsutawney on September 09, 1956, a daughter of the late Richard Leroy Thompson and Amelia Delores (Stellabouta) Thompson. Colleen worked as a Peerstar specialist in the community and at Jefferson County Jail for many years. She had compassion and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/colleen-marie-schott/