CLEARFIELD – The annual Clearfield Halloween parade on Tuesday, Oct. 25 will be held at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

Staging will begin at 6 p.m., with the parade to follow at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Halloween Heroes.”

The parade is hosted by the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC) and Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.

For more information or questions, please contact the CRC office at 814-765-6000.