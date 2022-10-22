DUBOIS – The 2023 DuBois Area Historical Society Calendar is now available for purchase.

The theme is “Spirited Citizens of the DuBois Area,” an offshoot of the society’s book of the same title.

The pages feature photos of prominent citizens from DuBois’ first 50 years, their places of business and homes.

The calendars are on sale for $5 at: Ace Hardware, Peaceable Kingdom, The Junk Dealer’s Daughter, Way Office Plus, Toni Kulbacki Barber Shop, Better Bargains, and the DuBois Area Historical Society Museum all in DuBois; and Bishop’s Barbershop in Falls Creek.