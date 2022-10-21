CLEARFIELD – During what the CDC predicts will be a flu season with higher-than-average infection rates, the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic (SCW) is offering clinics that are open to the public for both the flu shot and COVID-19 booster.

The COVID booster clinic is planned for 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. The flu shot clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

Both clinics will take place at 1924 Daisy Street Ext., (rear) in the former PennDOT building in Clearfield.

The bivalent COVID booster offered at SWC differs from the original in that it is designed to protect against two strains of the COVID virus, providing greater protection against variants.

Moderna designed the new formula to target both the Beta variant and the original variant. The flu vaccine offered at the SWC protects against multiple strains of Type A and B flu.

Though the CDC has released messages indicating that COVID and flu shots can be administered in the same visit, staff at SWC recommend spreading the shots out, because if a patient were to develop a reaction, it would be difficult to determine which shot caused it.

The SWC’s mission is to provide patient-focused care for adults aged 18 and older with an emphasis on providing quality and meaningful care.

The comprehensive approach provides chronic care management, telehealth and telemedicine services, as well as onsite health and wellness programs.

Other services include in-home services to patients physically unable to come into the clinic, and remote visits to senior centers and high rises.

Same-day appointments are also available. Additionally, SWC participates in most managed care plans, processes most insurances, and is able to accept credit card and cash payments.

The clinic is still accepting new patients.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call the clinic at 814-765-2695 for both locations.

For more information on the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic, visit https://www.mrswc.life/.