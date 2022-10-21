CLEARFIELD – On Saturday, Oct. 29, Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County will present an evening of stand-up comedy at the Clearfield VFW.

The show’s headliner is Joey Callahan. He’s a comedian who has appeared on Comedy Central, ESPN, Fox TV and the BBC.

According to organizers, Callahan has performed at the prestigious Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland, and is a regular at the Borgata in Atlantic City.

His Dry Bar Comedy Special, “The Notorious F.O.D” started trending in 2021 and has amassed over one million views.

He has opened for Weird Al Yankovic, The Smother’s Brothers, B.B. King and Dionne Warrick. Joining Callahan will be Ed McGonigal, a comedian from Philadelphia, Pa.

McGonigal got his start during open-microphone night at the Comedy Works in Philadelphia and has never looked back.

Over the years, McGonigal has appeared on the Kidd Chris and Ophie and Anthony radio shows. He has opened for the likes of Colin Quinn and the late, great Gilbert Gottfied.

The MC for the evening will be Ronnie Fleming, a comedian and actor based in Pittsburgh, Pa. He has appeared in the Brooklyn Comedy Festival, Laughing Devil Comedy Festival, North Carolina Comedy Festival and RoastMasters at the Stand.

He is a grant recipient of the Steel City Arts Foundation in Pittsburgh, Pa. The event is an adult only (21 years and over) comedy show.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are available in advance for $30.

If the show does not sell out, tickets will be available at the door for $35. Admission includes dinner and the show.

A cash bar, 50/50 raffle, rip tickets, gift basket and prize auction will also be available. Proceeds will support Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County, which is an organized team-based community fundraising walk.

Relay for Life raises funds for The American Cancer Society for cancer research and patient support services. Relay For Life also aims to raise awareness of the importance of cancer prevention, early detection, treatment, and patient support.

For tickets and table reservations, please contact Jennifer by calling 814-236-3016.