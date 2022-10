Mahlon Alexander Kester, 28, formerly of Grampian, PA, tragically passed away the 14th of October, 2022 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born June 23, 1994 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of Robert “Bob” and Bonnie (Mahlon) Kester. He attended Curwensville Area High School, completed two Bachelor’s Degrees from Grove City College (Biblical & Religious studies […]

