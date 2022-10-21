County jails across Pennsylvania lack the resources to address a growing mental health crisis, putting some of the most vulnerable incarcerated people at heightened risk, according to a statewide survey by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. (Photo credit: Elizabeth Robertson/Philadelphia Inquirer) Article by Danielle Ohl of Spotlight PA and Brittany Hailer of the Pittsburgh Institute for […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jail-officials-across-pa-sound-alarm-as-mental-health-crisis-puts-people-at-risk-survey-finds/