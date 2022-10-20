DUBOIS – Sandy Township expects to publicly release its 2023 budget draft following its Nov. 17 meeting.

During a workshop meeting Monday night, Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh provided a brief budget summary.

He expects property tax revenue to be “largely flat,” and will speak with the county commissioners so improvement can be made.

However, there’s an expected increase in property transfer tax due to COVID-19 and the mall’s plans to subdivide its property.

Arbaugh also expects a $160,000 increase in earned income tax revenues due to new local jobs and residents’ higher wages.

So far as liquid fuels, Arbaugh expects funding decreases in coming years. This has traditionally accounted for $12,000 annually.

He went on to explain that the county’s bridge repairs are likely to cut into the funds allocated through the liquid fuels fund.

Arbaugh said the police department expects a $7,000 reimbursement grant that will help with new body armor.

Meanwhile its overtime budget has continued to rise, along with its training and seminar budget.

Arbaugh said employees have been encouraged to seek training for their positions following the DuBois/Sandy consolidation.

Other rising costs include line painting and materials like salt and stone, causing the engineer to recommend having a plan in place.

In the future, he said the township should plan to regularly paint roadways, targeting stop bars and crosswalks.

If the township can acquire 70 percent of the costs through grant funds, Arbaugh hopes to purchase a plow truck, as well.

“We do have a pretty healthy capital reserve fund right now,” Arbaugh said.

Arbaugh asked the board if it wanted to utilize some of these funds to pave additional roadways in the upcoming year.

Supervisor Bill Beers suggested the township hold off until gas prices stabilize.