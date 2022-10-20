CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute that occurred on Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, on Monday, October 17, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Byron Henry Kifer, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office. On Sunday, October 16, around 5:00 […]

