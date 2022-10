Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Spaghetti Salad – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. A fantastic side dish! Ingredients 1 – one pound package of spaghetti, broken into 4-inch pieces 1 – 16 oz. bottle of zesty Italian salad dressing 1 large cucumber, diced 1 large tomato, seeded and diced 1-1/2 cups fresh broccoli florets 2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-spaghetti-salad/