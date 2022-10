Viola Mae (Lambert) Lissy, 78, of Punxsutawney, passed away October 16, 2022 at home. She was born on October 29, 1943 in Canoe Township, the daughter of the late Elmer Calvin Williard and Irene (Spencer) Neal-Williard. Viola worked as a waitress at the Pantall Hotel, a cashier at Riverside and also worked for the Punxsutawney Country Club. She retired from […]

