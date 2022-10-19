CLEARFIELD – Lisa Coval, director of the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, addressed the Lawrence Township Supervisors with an update on Tuesday.

Thanks to donations, the library has added several brand-new computers with the necessary hardware for patrons, rebuilt its Young Adult section and added three laptops.

It was also able to acquire a 55-inch Smartboard, which was essential to the library’s Summer Reading Program this year.

Coval expressed her gratitude to Lawrence Township for continuing to support the library.

She also mentioned that the library will be hosting an evening event to thank local veterans Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Veterans and their families are encouraged to attend.

Police Chief Doug Clark asked the supervisors when they would be going digital so far as communications were concerned and if it would allow the junior-senior high school to have better reception.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said that very soon a tower could be operational and it could potentially make the reception better at the school.

Clark stressed the importance of being able to have good contact at the school if an emergency were to happen on campus.

He said he noticed during the active shooter exercise held at the school that a makeshift tower used for communication during the demonstration worked very well.

Ruffner mentioned that in previous years, the supervisors have gone to the school board meetings to discuss splitting the cost of boosting the communications at the school.

Clark encouraged the supervisors to look into the matter and the supervisors agreed.

Roadmaster Jim King reported that trash cans have been unusually full at the Recreation Park lately and there has been abuse of the compost site.

Ruffner advised there are poles with lights and cameras that they’re hoping to install at the compost site soon.

Supervisor Randy Powell announced an open house for the Regional Police Department will be held in the main building of the Lock Haven Clearfield campus on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to attend and find out more about the borough and Lawrence Township joining their respective police departments

Trick-or-Treat will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Residents are asked to please leave their porch lights on if they would like to be visited.