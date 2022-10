Karen M. Ross, age 74, of Falls Creek, PA, died Monday, October 17, 2022 at Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield, PA. Born on February 17, 1948 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Neal and Anna (Carlson) Buganza. Karen was a 1966 graduate of the DuBois Area High School. In 1968 she married Timothy […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/karen-m-ross/