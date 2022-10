Jennifer L. Rimer, 55, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 1, 1967 in Brookville, PA, the daughter of Arthur L. and Evelyn Louise (Rosenquest) Rimer. Jennifer was a lifelong resident of the Rimersburg area. She attended New Bethlehem First Church of God. She enjoyed working at CVS and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jennifer-l-rimer/