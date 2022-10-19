Clearfield Borough
- Police initiated a vehicle stop along River Road and learned a female passenger had an active arrest warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. Police also reportedly located drug paraphernalia.
- Police responded to Daisy Street for a parking complaint, and handled the situation on-scene.
- Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred along Nichols Street. During the incident, someone allegedly put sugar in the gas tanks of two vehicles.
- Police received a report about an altercation between juveniles that occurred at a bus stop near Pennsylvania Avenue.
- Police responded to the hospital for a patient who had been treated but had refused to leave. Officers were able to assist the male in finding a place to stay.
- Police responded to North Front Street for an activated alarm. Upon arrival, officers found the front door of the business open. A search of the building revealed no signs of entry; an employee arrived on-scene and was able to secure the door.
- Police assisted a motorist who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
- Police were called to a Clearfield address where an altercation reportedly occurred after a male was found urinating inside a dresser. The male was found to be intoxicated.
- Police were called to a vehicle accident along North Front Street after a vehicle pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing a collision. No injuries were reported as a result, and one vehicle was towed from the scene.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported the arrest of 31-year-old Kenneth G. Klingler following an incident Oct. 18 in Lawrence Township. According to a department-issued news release, information was received from 814-Pred-Hunters, an online predator watch group, posing as a minor. Klingler messaged an individual he believed was a girl and allegedly attempted to meet her for sex. Klingler was subsequently taken into custody and housed in county jail on charges.