Keystone School District currently has openings for both a Varsity Cheerleading Head Coach and a Special Education Paraprofessional. These positions are available immediately. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest, current clearances, and three letters of reference to: Mr. Michael McCormick Acting Superintendent Keystone School District 451 Huston Avenue Knox, PA 16232 Deadline: Until position is filled

