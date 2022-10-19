DUBOIS – The joint board overseeing the consolidation of DuBois City and Sandy Township will soon vote upon a consolidation agreement.

A drafted agreement has been provided to the 10-person Consolidation Joint Board, as well as the Sandy Township Supervisors and DuBois City Council for review.

It was noted Monday night that any questions should be directed towards DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio or Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.

City Mayor Ed Walsh asked if the board would accept any public comment concerning the agreement and Joint Board Solicitor Chris Gabriel indicated there was no reason it couldn’t be made public.

Supervisor Bill Beers suggested the drafted agreement be published on both the Sandy Township and DuBois City webpages.

The Joint Consolidation Board is expected to vote upon the consolidation agreement at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

In other business, the board awarded the emergency medical services agreement to DuSan.

The request for proposals was sent to several companies directly in July. There was also an open application in local media.

The RFP was left open for 60 days, or twice as long as usual, and DuSan was still the only EMS proposal.

The board praised the proposal, saying it was “very well done” and “really went above and beyond” what was expected.