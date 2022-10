Dianne Lee (McWilliams) Kaufman, 72, was born December 9, 1949, in Titusville, PA. She passed away October 7, 2022 in Marietta, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice A. and Dorothy I. (Osten) McWilliams, and her son Robert J. Kaufman. She is survived by her brother Ronald McWilliams of Tionesta, sister Betty Jo McWilliams of Tionesta, her […]

