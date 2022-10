Louisa M. Detar, 88, Falls Creek, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Falls Creek United Methodist Church with Pastor Jacob Penvose officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium in DuBois. A full obituary can be […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/celebration-planned-for-louisa-m-detar/