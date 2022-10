Wanda K. Bennett, 75, Rochester Mills, passed away, Saturday, October 15, 2022 while at the Indiana Regional Medical Center. The daughter of William A. and Ruby (Nelson) Morris, she was born September 11, 1947 in Greensboro, NC. Wanda was a 1965 graduate of Norwin High School and received her Bachelor degree from West Virginia Wesleyan. She had been employed as […]

